Adoptable: Lola

The Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center is a no-kill humane society that gives a place for the animals of Jefferson County to live until they find their forever homes. The center is located at 2123 E. Washington St., in Monticello, and can be reached at (850) 342-0244. The adoption center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Monday, and is closed on Tuesday. Visit the Jefferson County Humane Society, Inc. on Facebook.

Call or visit them today for information about adoptions, volunteering opportunities, fostering an animal, or current donation needs!

ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo By

Ashley Hunter, December 12, 2018

Lana is a friendly, sweet girl who is currently residing at the Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center. At six years old, Lana has spent most of her life at the shelter. Occasionally, Lana has actually been adopted out, but due to having allergies that cause her to sneeze frequently, Lana has always been returned. Despite that, Lana still has a lot of love to give! She’s a laid back lady who absolutely loves being pet and having her ears scratched. Her allergies pose no problem, outside of kitty sneezing. Like all Wolf Creek felines, Lana is up to date on her vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Are you willing to take a cute kitty into your heart? Call Wolf Creek today!