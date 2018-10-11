Adoptables: Kittens and cats galore

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center is a no-kill humane society that gives a place for the animals of Jefferson County to live until they find their forever homes.

The center is located at 2123 E. Washington St., in Monticello, and can be reached at (850) 342-0244. The adoption center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and is closed on Tuesday.

Cat adoptions cost $50 (kittens are $75) and dog adoptions cost $125 (puppies are $150) and include updated rabies vaccinations, microchipping, spaying/neutering (as is health/age appropriate), deworming, heart worm testing, as well as FIV/Leukemia testing for cats of all ages.

Potential adopters must be at least 18 years of age, possess a valid ID with current address and be willing to spend the time and money necessary to providing your new pet with training, medical treatment, care and love that will be required throughout it's lifetime.

Visit the Jefferson County Humane Society on Facebook, or at their website: jeffersonhumane.org.

Call or visit them today for information about adoptions, setting up a visit, volunteering opportunities, fostering an animal, or current donation needs!