Adoption opportunities from Cynder Creek Second Chances: Introducing Crash and Henry

Meet Crash and Henry, a mother and son duo that came to Cynder Creek from a neglect situation. Crash is about six or seven years old and her son, Henry, is about two years old.

Crash is reserved and calm, and bonds quickly to a person, wanting nothing more than to be a loyal and loving companion. Henry is very playful and sweet, although somewhat emotionally stunted, due to the neglect during his younger years, and needs someone patient who will work with him.

In a perfect world, both would be adopted together, as Crash is Henry's "security blanket,” but separate adoptions will be considered. If you are interested in Crash and Henry, please call Karen at 501-442-6818 or email cyndercreekrescue@gmail.com.