Ag Literacy Day with Farm Bureau

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing Inc.

Jefferson County Farm Bureau (JCFB) and volunteers read to the students in classes kindergarten to fifth grades at Community Leadership Academy in Tallahassee for Ag Literacy Day.

Florida Agriculture in the Classroom Agriculture Literacy Day was Tuesday, May 1, with the reading of 'Drive Through Florida: Fruit.'

This annual reading event is a great opportunity for farmers, ranchers, University of Florida IFAS extensions and 4-H agents and master gardeners, FFA teachers and students and agriculture industry representatives to go into elementary classrooms and read a children’s non-fiction book about Florida’s fruit industries to students.

Readers at this time included: Danielle Sprague, Jefferson County Extension Office; Ernest Fulford, president of the JCFB; Sarah Fulford, JCFB Women’s Committee chairperson; Melissa Bass, JCFB secretary; Greg Harden, Florida Farm Bureau District 3 fieldman; and Hope Adams, an area home school student and her pet rabbit Thumper.

Florida Georgia Citrus donated satsuma juice for all the students to sip and taste.

Hope Adams brought in her bunny 'Thumper' for all the students to hold and pet.

For more information about this event and upcoming volunteer opportunities contact Melissa Bass at 105 West Anderson Street in Monticello or call (850) 997-221