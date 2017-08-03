Agents Dynamite Large Moonshine Operation

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

State and federal agents discovered and dynamited one of the largest moonshine operations that had been seen in Jefferson County in years on April 16, 1958.

Sixty-one-year-old Aaron Arnold was immediately arrested for possession and operation of a still and agents were looking for the second man involved in the crime. The U.S. Commissioner had issued a warrant for Morris Miller of Madison County.

Three Federal Alcohol Tax Bureau agents and four from the state beverage department were part of the raid on the still. The still was located four miles southwest of Lamont in Jefferson County.

Agents destroyed five 1,350 “round-hog” barrels, two barns, 5,400 gallons of mash, 420 gallons of moonshine, two 250-gallon mixing vats, and 100 five-gallon cans, as well as other equipment, George McMullen, head of the Alcohol Tax Bureau, said.

The still, which was capable of running 540 gallons of moonshine daily had been extremely well-hidden, McMullen said. Water was carried from a stream 300 yards away through a pipe in the ground to the stills, which were hidden in two barns. This made the stills virtually undetectable from outside. Butane gas was used for the cooking of the corn liquor.

Arnold, who resided on the property where the illegal operation was found, was arrested without further incident. He was arraigned before U.S. Commissioner Myra Sims the next day.

The stills had been in operation for about 60 days, McMullen said.

Agents blew the lot to smithereens with dynamite at approximately 9:15 that evening.

McMullen said that approximately $2,000 worth of moonshine could be delivered daily from the still.

Agents who took part in the raid were McMullen, Joe Powell, and Dan Perry of the Alcohol Tax Unit and Carl Wilson, C.M. Starry, Homer Hathcock, and Bernard Jones of the State Beverage Department.