Agnes Juanita Perkins Davis, 85, of Lamont, Fla., passed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

Mrs. Davis was a retired food service supervisor and a church mother at Mt. Olive P.B. Church.

Cherishing her love are her daughters: Linda Davis, Joyce D. White, Amelia D. Monplaisir and Beverly Davis; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Estella Pridgeon; her brother, Mose Wesley Perkins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her husband, Earnest T. Davis, predeceased her.

A wake will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mt. Olive, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

