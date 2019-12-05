Agri-science returns to Jefferson County’s school system

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

With a ceremony that was held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the education of agriculture has officially returned to Jefferson Somerset classrooms.

The process began last year when school administrators hired teacher Stefanie Prevat. While Prevat was originally hired into the school's reading department, she eventually convinced the school's administration to transfer her into the science department – and from there, she managed to insist on being allowed to host an agriculture (“agri-science”) class for interested students.

Prevat's plan was approved – but due to the school's limited funding, Prevat needed to find a sponsor for her new class, which is where the local Monroe Family stepped into the picture.

Jefferson Somerset's Vice Principal Andre Gainey informed Prevat that the new agriculture program wasn't going to survive on its own without backing from members of the community – people who would keep the program alive through funding and generating interest.

At the annual Jefferson County Farm Bureau banquet, which was held in late September, Prevat spoke to local farmers and ranchers, asking for their support in her educational program.

Prevat's presentation caught the attention of Lloyd and Melanie Monroe, two Jefferson County natives who are former graduates of the local public school system.

The Monroe Family has owned farm and ranch land in Jefferson County for generations, and stepping in to help grow the fledgling agri-science program at Jefferson Somerset was a logical step in supporting the future of agriculture.

“When we heard that there were children who wanted to learn about agri-science, but didn't have some basic resources at the school, we decided to do a little something to help out,” said Lloyd Monroe. “I'm thrilled that you folks are interested in learning about agri-science. We've been very, very impressed.”

Thus, when the December 3rd ceremony was conducted, Lloyd and Melanie Monroe were present to be acknowledged – for without their contributions, Prevat doubted that her program would have progressed as quickly and intricately as it had with the Monroe's aid.

“We thank you for offering our students this opportunity,” said Gainey, during a dedication of the new gardens that have been planted by Prevat's students on their school's campus. “We thank you for joining us in making sure that agri-science and our agri-science students have an opportunity to grow and thrive in this community.”

Near the back of the Jefferson Somerset campus, several raised garden beds have been built and will be maintained by Prevat's agri-science class. The gardens, where Brussell sprouts, mustard plants, cabbage, collards and red cabbage are growing, have been officially named the Danny Monroe III Agricultural Gardens, in honor of Lloyd Monroe's recently-passed father; Danny Monroe was one of Jefferson County's influential farmers and ranchers as well as a supportive member of the community and graduate of Jefferson High School.

“What we are trying to do is bring agriculture back permanently to Jefferson County and bring agri-science back so that our students have that opportunity,” continued Gainey. “Agri-science is taking a turn in Jefferson County. We are going to need people who not only know how to farm, but understand what farming is about in all the areas – especially agri-economics.”

North Florida, Gainey continued, has always had a strong presence in the agricultural community, and he wanted to ensure that the students of Jefferson County would not be left behind in the ever-developing trade of agriculture.

Prevat says her goal for her class isn't to see her students all graduate and become farmers, but she does want each student to graduate with an understanding of where their food comes from, the process of food production and the value of growing food.

“My passion for agriculture is through advocating for life-skill education in youth and what it means to be in agriculture,” said Prevat.

While much of the funding assistance has come from the Monroe Family, Prevat also recognized the Jefferson County UF/IFAS Extension Office's Allen Vandersen for his hands-on aid in helping the students prepare the raised bed vegetable gardens.

Vandersen pledged to continue supporting the program, and praised the students for their hard work throughout the last few weeks.

“These kids, they have done a phenomenal job out here, they've learned a lot and taught a lot,” said Vandersen. “Agriculture is not just about growing stuff, agriculture is a wide aspect. It's more than going out to the field, it's a science, its a trade.”

Several students had plenty to say themselves during the dedication ceremony over the newly unveiled gardens.

Student Jordan Elliot stated that he had “learned a lot” through the agriculture class, and gained hands-on experience when it came to building, planting and cultivating a garden.

Trevon Germany spoke on how the class has inspired him to look for ways to grow his own food and Kia Morris acknowledged the things that the class had taught them outside of just planting and gardening. According to Morris, she has learned team building skills through her involvement with the class. “Not only have we learned how to grow things and provide for ourselves, but we've also learned team building skills,” said Morris. “It's been really fun.”

Danny Monroe III, the garden's namesake, passed away at age 88 in May of this year. According to his son, Lloyd Monroe, he would have been thrilled to learn about what was happening within Jefferson County's school.