On January 22, 2018 at the age of 92, Alice Andrews Davis cast off her earthly bounds and passed to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior. Born and raised in Quincy, Florida, Alice spent the last ten years of her life at Brynwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Monticello, Florida. Predeceased by her parents, George and Sarah Andrews, her beloved husband, Albert Winston Davis and eleven siblings, Mattie, Anabel, Ruth, Ruby, Dorothy, Lois, Betty, Ernest “Billy,” Wallace, James and Elmer. Alice often talked about her wonderful parents and siblings who taught her about faith in God and being good to each other. She shared her beliefs and professed her faith throughout her life with those who crossed her path. She was often heard saying, “Be kind to others, no matter how they treat you. You never know what someone else is going through.” Her life was one of deep faith, often reminding us that everything is possible with God. Alice was widowed for three decades but she kept her husband Albert’s memory alive, frequently reminiscing about his military service during World War II and their travels together. Many of the happiest memories she recalled were dancing together to Big Band and Rock and Roll music. Alice and Albert met at church, where their love for each other grew as did their faith. Alice will be remembered for her kindness to others and her zeal to be an eager minister of the Gospels. Alice knew that the Cross was a sign and instrument of Christian hope and the key to salvation. Alice’s witnessing of Christ’s teachings will be one of the many beautiful acts by her that will remain in our memories.

Shout joyfully to the Lord, all you lands; Serve the Lord with gladness;

Come before Him with joyful song. Know that the Lord is God,

He made us, we belong to him, we are His people, the flock He shepherds.

Enter his gates with thanksgiving, his courts with praise.

Give thanks to Him, bless His name, good indeed is the Lord.

His mercy endures forever, His faithfulness lasts through every generation.

Psalm 100

Alice was forever thankful for the loving care she received from the staff at Brynwood and in her final days from Big Bend Hospice. A Christian burial will take place in Quincy, Florida on Thursday, January 25, 2018 under the direction of Williams Funeral Home.

