On October 10, 1959, our beloved Alice “Sister” Venette Peck was born to Milton, Sr. and Emma Lou Francis Stubbins. She received salvation on July 24, 1970 at the age of 10 under the Rev. Thomas J. Haynes at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of New Bethel AME Church and the First Lady of Shiloh AME Church. Since receiving Christ, Alice used her gifts to glorify God as commanded by serving in the choir, usher board, and other ministries. She worked cheerfully to support her church family until she slipped away to be with the Lord.

September 24, 2018 marked 40 years of marriage to the Rev. John Henry Peck. From their union, three children were born: LaToya, Kimberly (Daniel Watkins), and Tracey. John and Alice are the proud grandparents of Justin Trotman, Mason & Harper Watkins, and Cherish Wilson (deceased). Alice’s love for her family was unparalleled to anything else. She was a loving and devoted wife, supporting mother, and our biggest cheerleader. She truly loved watching her grandchildren grow and found solace in their smiles and laughter. We have many wonderful memories of this amazing woman to sustain us for a lifetime.

There are many others who are left to cherish Alice’s memories: her loving mother, Emma Lou Stubbins; sisters, Vivian (Alvin) Wright, Alnita (Marvin) Howard and Brenda (Carlos) Tillman; brothers, the late Milton (Sandra) Stubbins, Jr. and Calvin (Vicki) Stubbins; aunts, Annie Mae Mitchell and Bertha Daniels; uncles, Harvard Francis (Lefornia), Rev. Hozelle (Linda) Francis, Samuel (Willie Mae) Francis and Mack Stubbins; and in-laws, Tillman Peck, Marcus Peck, Jr., Mildred (Alphonso) Hagans, Leroy (Princess) Peck, Sylvester (Evelyn) Peck, Sr., Dorothy (Benjamin) Harris and Geneva (Don) Redding.

She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, her loving co-workers, and the caring members of Elizabeth M.B. Church, New Bethel AME Church and Shiloh AME Church.

Hagan Funeral Service, located at 175 N. Railroad St., Monticello, FL, is in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be Saturday, December 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 16 at New Bethel A.M.E Church, located at 6496 Ashville Hwy.

