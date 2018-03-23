Aline Hudson celebrates 100 Years

Pictured above: Six generations of family helped in the 100th birthday celebration of Mary Aline Windsor Hudson. Pictured, from left to right, are: Cheyenne Harvilly, holding Marlie, Naomi Harrell, Betty Jo Day, Ethelene Whitbeck, and Aline Hudson (seated in front).

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Mary Aline Windsor was born on March 19, 1918 in Opp, Covington County, Alabama. Her parents were Rev. William Lonnie Windsor and Oley Henderson Windsor. She was the second child of six children born into this family. She was raised in Alabama with her sister and four brothers.

Aline met John Gordon Hudson on July 4, 1935 in Lamont, Florida. He proposed to her the next day, on July 5, at the old iron bridge, just south of Lamont, that crossed the Aucilla River. Six weeks later, on August 17, 1935, they came back to Alabama, where Aline lived at the time,

Lamont to raise their children and to live out their married lives.

A 100th Birthday Celebration and luncheon were held for her on Saturday, March 17 at the home of Betty Oliver. She currently lives in Drifton, Florida. There were 71 people present mostly family and a few close friends. Some traveled from as far away as Michigan, Tennessee and North Georgia.

Attending this joyous occasion were her four children, six of her 10 grandchildren, 17 of her 26 great grandchildren, 13 of her 22 great-great grandchildren and one of her two great-great-great grandchildren.

Over the years Aline has held a variety of jobs. She has worked in several restaurants as a waitress and a cook. She operated the Demark and the Star restaurants in Lamont. She worked in the lunchrooms at Aucilla and Monticello schools as a cook. She also worked at the Artistic Apron House, and a factory in Boston, Georgia as a machine operator.

She is a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She has a generous spirit and is very loyal to her family. Over the years Aline has cared for her grandparents, her parents, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She opened her home on more than one occasion to all of her brothers and their families. She took food to sick neighbors and shared what she had with those in need around her. She truly has a servant’s heart.

A very Happy Birthday Aline!