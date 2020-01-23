All about fire: Tall Timbers hosts fire-themed festival this weekend

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Fire is a force of nature that can keep us warm, cook our food and cultivate our wild lands.

But, fire can also be a detrimental natural disaster that wreaks havoc on anything in its path.

This weekend, on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Tall Timbers Research Station and Land Conservancy will be hosting a one-of-a-kind festival that explores in depth the natural role that fire has on our region's forests.

The Red Hills Fire Festival provides a fun and easy way for participants of all ages to learn about prescribed fire, how people put fire to work in preserving our forests and why it is a crucial part of maintaining our forest ecosystem.

There are no admission costs to attend this festival, which will be held just a short drive north of Tallahassee, and Tall Timbers has announced that there will be a variety of food, shopping, education and activity vendors at the event.

From all across Florida, vendors with the Florida Wildflower Association, Longleaf Alliance, NOAA, St. Marks Wildlife Refuge, Gopher Tortoise Council and other wildlife, flora and fauna, natural resource and first responder agencies will be present.

There will be live wildlife to meet, wagon tours to ride in, forests to tour, and plenty of activities for the kids. The most interesting part of this festival, however, is the live prescribed fire demonstrations that will be conducted at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. These demonstrations will give festival-goers an up-close view of what goes into prescribed burns for forest land and why these burns are necessary.

There will also be live music!

Two Foot Level, a folk, bluegrass, Americana and funk band that is based out of Tallahassee will be attending the Red Hills Fire Festival and performing live music for all those who attend.

Whether browsing the selection of outdoor gear vendors, visiting a food booth, learning about the natural impact of fire or meeting some of Florida's local wildlife, this event will be fun for all ages!

The festival will begin at 11 a.m., and come to an end around 3 p.m.

Festival grounds will be located at 13093 Henry Beadel Dr., in Tallahassee near the Florida/Georgia border.

For updates and more information, tune in to the festival's event page by searching “Red Hills Fire Festival” on Facebook.