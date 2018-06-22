All-Big Bend Team loaded with Lady Warriors

Rick Patrick , ECB Publishing, Inc.

Several members of the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors softball team earned their way onto the Tallahassee Democrat All-Big Bend Softball Team. The All-Big Bend Softball Team is published each year and is compiled with the input of area coaches and sports media.

The Lady Warriors compiled a record of 18-10 this year, culminating their season in the Class 2A state championship game. The Lady Warriors were defeated in the state championship game by Academy at the Lakes in one of the hardest fought and exciting games in recent history.

Abigail Morgan was 10-3 with an ERA of 1.52 while chalking up 121 strike-outs. At the plate, Morgan had a batting average of .418 with an incredible 10 homers and 39 RBIs. Next year, Morgan will be taking her softball skills to Boca Raton, Fl. to play for the Owls of Florida Atlantic University.

ACA senior pitcher Elizabeth Hightower was also named to the First Team All-Big Bend Softball Team. Hightower had a 1.38 ERA with 139 strike-outs. At the plate, Hightower had a .358 batting average with 28 RBIs. Hightower will be trading in her blue and gold for orange and blue to play softball for the University of Florida next year.

Lady Warrior short-stop Carly Joiner was named to the Second Team All-Big Bend Team. Joiner had a batting average of .481 with 13 RBIs and one home run. Joiner will be playing softball for the Lady Blazers of Valdosta State University next year.

Kaylie Rogers, catcher, was named to the Second Team All-Big Bend Team. Rogers hit .343 with 24 RBIs and two home runs.

ACA junior Ashlyn Rogers was also named to the Second Team All-Big Bend Team. Ashlyn had a .361 batting average with 24 RBIs.

Lindsey Davis, a freshman for the Lady Warriors was named to the Honorable Mention Team. Davis had a .380 batting average with 12 RBIs and one home run.

The Lady Warriors have certainly made a name for themselves in Big Bend softball. If it is true that success breeds success, then look for the Lady Warriors to be a very successful team for many years to come.