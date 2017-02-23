Allen Gaines, 65, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born and raised in Jefferson County Florida. He was the son of the late Hattie Gaines.
Condolences may be sent to Paula Gaines Saunders at 1800 East Texas Hill Road, Heritage Manor Apartments #6, Monticello, Florida 32344.
ALLEN GAINES
