Altrusa helping Salvation Army

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In order for the Salvation Army to continue its programs and community services, donations are needed, and this year donations are needed more than ever. Collections are down from last year as well as funding from its regular sources.

Volunteers from local organization and churches are also on a decline; for whatever reason the Salvation Army is suffering more than in past years.

So, Jefferson County community, your support is needed to help others in need this year. Funds collected support local emergencies.

Altrusa members and other group members will be stationed in front of Winn Dixie the rest of this week ringing bells and collecting for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is an organization that's been around and helping people since its founding by William Booth in 1865. Its an international movement and an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. The Salvation Army is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.