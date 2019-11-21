Alvin "Chip" Wallace, 68, of Lamont, Fla., passed at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Chip was a retired equipment operator for the Jefferson County Road Department and a member of Mt. Morilla M.B. Church. He was an avid vintage car enthusiast.

Cherishing precious memories are his loving wife and pastor, Reverend Louise Frazier Wallace; daughter, Regina (Ramone) Smith; grandchildren: Tieranny Smith, Jaamela Hall and Korey Smith; sisters, Mozell (Cornelius) Hawkins and Virginia (Ozie) Richardson; brother, Elder Calvin (Alice) Wallace; several nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Tillman of Monticello is assisting the family during this time.

A viewing and visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

