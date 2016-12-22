Alzheimer’s support group meets at the First United Methodist Church

Story submitted by Merry Ann Frisby

My lovely artistic Mother slipped into the cobweb of Alzheimer's and died of this monstrous disease in 2015. I have attended the local Alzheimer's support group for many years, and I write this to encourage anyone struggling to join us.

There are many, many daily struggles for anyone taking care of an Alzheimer family member, transportation, medication, feeding and the like. These practicalities do not hold a candle to the dread of seeing your Mother slip into the emotional void. Like watching her fall down a well, each day Mother got smaller and smaller. There were some blessings and I will describe one.

My Mother grew up in Texas and her family was near the Chisholm Trail, where lots of cattle were driven to market. If a family wished to make some extra money, they often fed the cowboys as they traveled through town. A family marked an X on the door to designate their interest, and my Grandmother did this. My Grandmother's was an excellent cook.

Grandmother was renowned for fried chicken, so cowboys were a regular part of my Mother’s young existence. The trail boss negotiated a price with Grandmother, and the date set for the arrival of the cowboys. My Mother described this as a big day in the household, and for a twelve year old girl it meant loads more work.

As Mother’s mind left her, she did not forget these meals. Near the end of her life a fact bubbled up that she had never told. It was "All those cowboys smelled so bad, but some of them were REALLY cute."

Sounds like a twelve year old girl to a tee. I am privileged to have heard her addition to the old story.

The Alzheimer's group meets the last Monday of each month at the First United Methodist Church. For more information call Stephanie Pollack at 386-2778.