Amanda Claire Vickers, age 42, entered into Heaven on June 29, 2017 in Monticello after an extended illness. Amanda was an accounting analyst at First American Title & Escrow.
Service of Remembrance will be held July 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel in Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to the service at 1:00.
Amanda is survived by her husband Jason Vickers, children Emma Vickers and Jacob Vickers; two sisters, Tonya (Stacy) Holton and Angela (Tim) Pennington; her mother and step-father Barbara and Lonnie Rhodes; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Barbara and Matt Altamaro; she was preceded in death by her father Jacob Brown.
Amanda enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, attending concerts and spending time with her children. *GO GATORS*
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice of Monticello.
Amanda Claire Vickers
Amanda Claire Vickers, age 42, entered into Heaven on June 29, 2017 in Monticello after an extended illness. Amanda was an accounting analyst at First American Title & Escrow.