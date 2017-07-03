Amanda Claire Vickers, age 42, entered into Heaven on June 29, 2017 in Monticello after an extended illness. Amanda was an accounting analyst at First American Title & Escrow.

Service of Remembrance will be held July 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel in Monticello, with visitation one hour prior to the service at 1:00.

Amanda is survived by her husband Jason Vickers, children Emma Vickers and Jacob Vickers; two sisters, Tonya (Stacy) Holton and Angela (Tim) Pennington; her mother and step-father Barbara and Lonnie Rhodes; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Barbara and Matt Altamaro; she was preceded in death by her father Jacob Brown.

Amanda enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, attending concerts and spending time with her children. *GO GATORS*

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice of Monticello.

