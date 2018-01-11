“Amazing Animals” comes to North Florida

Story Submitted

Amazing Animals is now conducting fun, educational and interactive programs in schools, libraries, camps, special events, zoos, fund raisers, birthday parties, nature centers, plant nurseries, resorts and more in North Florida. Amazing Animals was formerly based in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Over 15 exciting programs are offered on alligators, snakes, turtles & tortoises, lizards, animal tracks, insects, the Seminole tribe, water quality, amphibians, birds & birding, the food web/chain and more! The live animals are the real stars of the programs!

Currently, programs are conducted in 18 North Florida counties from Jacksonville to Gainesville and west to the Tallahassee area. Amazing Animals has appeared on CBS & Fox television throughout the Southeast United States. Fully licensed & insured, programs have been conducted since 2004. All Naturalists/Educators are professional & experienced with college degrees. They have over 50 years combined experience in delighting audiences with their exciting programs! All programs are described as “edutainment.” A combination of education & entertainment. All programs are very affordable and targeted towards all ages. Ark Adventures, a “sister” organization of Amazing Animals, offers birding tours, bird id seminars, eco-tours and a wildlife lecture series to libraries, parks, nature centers and other organizations in North Florida as well.

For more information on the many exciting programs offered, please call Jerry Walls at 386-963-1509 or e-mail jwalls443@gmail.com.