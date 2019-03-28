American Government Essay Contest underway for county students

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Keystone Federated Republican Women (KFRW) will conduct its first American Government Essay Contest for Jefferson County middle and high school students, for the 2018/2019 School Year.

All Jefferson County students currently enrolled at Jefferson Somerset Academy, Jefferson County Adult School, Florida Virtual Instruction Program, Aucilla Christian Academy, Franklin Academy and registered homeschool students are eligible to enter this essay contest.

Middle School students in grades 6 to 8 must compose a 400 to 600 word essay on the topic, “What do you need to know and do in order to fulfill your responsibilities as an American citizen?” As part of your essay, explain why the knowledge and duties are important to our democracy and use historical examples of citizens who meet your criteria you have set forth.

High School students in grades 9 to 12 must compose a 600 to 1,000 word essay on the following topic, “Describe, define and contrast socialism, communism and the United States’ constitutional republic form of government with an economy based on capitalism.” As part of your essay, provide historical examples of each form of government and what impact that form of government has had on the economic prosperity and political freedom of their citizens.

The essay requirements are:

• The essay is to be typed using black type in a non-script font no smaller than 12 point and no larger than 14 point, and double spaced.

• The essay must have a bibliography listing references utilized, including a list of any internet resources. If internet resources are used, add the electronic address used to access the document.

• A separate cover sheet must accompany the essay.

• Do not include your name or the school’s name on any of the pages of the essay.

The essays will be judged on quality of analysis, quality of research and writing ability and mechanics (punctuation and grammar). The essays must be postmarked no later than May 1, 2019, and mailed to:

KFRW

P.O. Box 45

Monticello, FL 32345

KFRW will recognize the writers of the top three winning essays for each topic. First Place Winners will receive an Award Certificate and $100. Second Place Winners will receive an Award Certificate and $50. Third Place Winners will receive an Award Certificate and $30.

Winners will be announced in mid-May. An Award Ceremony will follow.

If you have questions or need additional information, contact Gretchen Wallace at (850) 997-1968 or Lynn Stafford at (850) 491-8755 or visit kfrwfl.org/kfrw-1st-annual-essay-contest.