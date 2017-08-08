American Legion Auxiliary Unit 49 fundraiser

The American Legion Unit 49 Auxiliary continues its Collectors Coffee Mug fundraiser, displaying pictures of the Jefferson County Court House, the Our Fallen Heroes Memorial, the Boots Thomas Memorial, and the Otto Walker Post 49 building.

The mugs are beautifully printed in America's colors of red, white, and blue with flags flying and stamped with the words 'Monticello, FL.'

The cost for each mug, filled with goodies and an American Flag, is just $10, the funds of which will be used for local veterans and their families. They may be purchased and picked up at the Monticello News office during business hours, or by contacting Debbie Snapp at 850-997-0901.

