American Legion to hold Officers Installation on June 12

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Post 49, its Auxiliary Unit and the Sons of the American Legion will hold ceremonies on Tuesday, June 12 for installation of the new year's officers. The event will take place at the Otto Walker Post, located at 1065 South Water Street in Monticello.

Post members have been keeping very busy of late with Memorial Day programs and the placing of flags on the graves of fallen heroes, collecting donations for the July 4th Fireworks Celebration, making plans for the upcoming Flag Day on June 14, participating in the Watermelon Festival Parade on June 16 and scheduling other community events.

The Legion Post is also a rental location for family and club events. Rental fees include the use of the facility, inside and out, the kitchen, banquet hall and bathroom facilities. Contact the Commander for more information.

During the 2017/2018 school year, Post members collected from the community, American flags to be placed in every classroom at the Jefferson Somerset Academy. The flag donation was accepted by 1SG Walker, US Army, and the school JR ROTC.

American Legion Post 49, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Unit 49 Auxiliary meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month for dinner together and separate meetings after the meal. Contact Post Commander Ken Faircloth at (850) 509-2628 or unit President Debbie Mitchem at (850) 997-5456 for more information about club meetings, programs, services and fundraisers.