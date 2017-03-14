American Legion holds gun raffle

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Otto Walker Post 49 members are out and about now selling chance tickets for a Remington Model 1911 R1 Caliber 45ACP.

Tickets may be purchased for $5 each and the drawing will be held when all 300 tickets have been sold. Winner need not be present to win.

Monies from this fundraising effort will be used for programs and services for area veterans.

American Legion Post 49 and Sons of the American Legion meet monthly at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Otto Walker Post, 1065 South Water Street. Executive Board meetings are held at 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Contact Adjutant Ron Slik at 850-997-8103 or Commander Leighton Langford at 850-997-8947 for more information. The next meeting will be April 11.

American Legion Unit 49 Auxiliary also meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the Otto Walker Post. Contact President Debbie Mitchem at 850-997-5456 for more information.

Auxiliary members are selling souvenir coffee mugs with pictures of the county courthouse, the Boots Thomas Memorial, and the American Legion Post 49 home.

Tickets and mugs may be purchased at the Monticello News office or call Debbie at 850-997-0901.