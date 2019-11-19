American Legion Post 49 served free breakfast to veterans

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Post 49 prepared and served a bountiful breakfast to local veterans on Veterans Day... and at no charge!

The Legionaries and Auxiliary Unit had been planning for this special day of giving since last year. The breakfast and program went off without a hitch, with more than 100 veterans, friends and neighbors partaking in a delicious meal of sausage patties and gravy, eggs, biscuits, grits, fruit cocktail, orange juice and coffee.

Children attending helped with the passing out of American flags and poppies to all the guests, to display at the parade that followed at 11 a.m.

Retired WWII Marine Major John Haynes was the speaker for the event, applauding the veterans in attendance and thanking them for their service. He spoke about the contribution of veterans to the United States and encouraged everyone present to support all those who have fought previously and also for those that are still fighting to keep America free.

Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth and County Commissioner Gene Hall announced the winning ticket holder for the Mossberg Model 930 semi-automatic shotgun raffle. The winner was Tony Brock.