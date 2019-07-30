An Affordable Path to a Great Career!

Job creation probably began when a craftsman’s neighbors found that his products were so appealing that he couldn’t as an individual keep up with their demands. It might have been shoes, chairs, dressers, picture frames or various other products that were probably made in his or her home shop. To expand the household income, it was determined that an extra pair of skilled hands would be necessary to keep up with demand and to expand product output. Hiring a new employee only makes sense if that employee’s output exceeds the total cost of his labor. An ambitious unskilled worker would be paid a training wage, while a skilled worker would be paid according to his skill sets. A training wage was never intended to be a living wage. A skilled worker who needs little or no training, would earn a living wage and work his way up from there. The training wage is generally a minimal wage that would be adjusted upward over time, as the unskilled employee gained basic skills and started progressing towards becoming a skilled worker.

The job creator must pay close attention to the cost of his employee’s potential productivity, before he decides to switch from a one-man operation of business to having one or more employees added to his business. The private sector job creator never hires an employee just for the sake of creating employment. He must always analyze the effect of what that hiring has on his bottom line and net profit. Skilled employees are in high demand and a huge asset to the job creator’s business.

Employees can increase their odds of being successfully hired by preparing to enter the work- place with employable work skills. McDonalds has no shortage of unemployed PHDs applying for entry level positions because there are no jobs available in their chosen field of study. These PHDs also come burdened with large student loans. After spending many years in colleges and universities earning their PHDs, they all too often learn that they have no employable skills. Vocational schools are one of the best means of obtaining employable skills and can lead to a lifetime of meaningful employment and satisfaction. The cost of attending trade schools is very reasonable and, in some instances, it is free to high school students via dual enrollment. Pick the career field you’re interested in, such as: welding, air conditioning, ASE, outboard engine service, beautician, computer programming, just to name a few. Once you get the proper training and get your certification, many tech schools have job fairs where employers will be very anxious to interview you! Tech school graduates have very little debt upon graduation and very good job prospects. You won’t have to stand in the employment line, with McDonalds PHDs and their staggering debt!

Imagine many of these newly skilled employees, after a few years in their chosen fields of employment, will become small independent employers, themselves!

Steven Rissman