Anne Holt Book Signing

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Local author Anne Haw Holt was stationed at the R.J. Bailar Public Library on Friday before Christmas to sign, sell, and promote her selection of western and educational books. Her most recent western, 'Ten in Texas' was released in April.

She had a supply of her publications on display, totaling 11.

A.H.Holt moved to Monticello from Virginia and into a 1910 'Cracker' cottage in Monticello. She is also a storyteller and photographer. She writes fiction, poetry, non-fiction, and teaches writing and grantsmanship.

She says her best novel is 'Blood Redemption', a fictional western about two cousins, and bitter rivals, coming together to save the life of the others innocent child.

Other novels include 'Silver Creek', a classic western with action and romance. A son vows never to return home, until his father is in trouble because of the bad deeds of others. While returning home the son comes upon a woman who helps him on his journey.

'Riding Fence' is another writing set in the west. It's about a man tracking cow rustlers only to find two children alone and in need of help.

'Blanco Sol' is a ranch in Texas, home to a man everyone thought was dead. Upon returning he finds the love of his life married to his brother, his homestead being taken over by his brother's father-in-law, and his horses stolen.

'Kendrick' is about the suspicious disappearance of a friend, a greedy mining company takeover, and the discovery of slaves forced to work for their kidnappers.

A.H.Holt is working on a sequel to 'Kendrick'. 'Kendrick' and 'Kendrick's Pride' are full of adventure, some mystery, a shocking murder, and a touch of romance.

'Ten In Texas' is still doing great. It's a romance about a man with plans for traveling to Old Mexico, a beautiful woman, a young boy, a deputy sheriff, and an old cowboy.

'High Plains Fort' is available now. The story is set in the Arkansas River Valley, 1830s, when open trade with the Cheyenne and other Indian tribes was accepted and the need for Mexican gold and silver was plentiful.

Holt also has a couple of non-western books under her belt like, 'Grant Writing Step by Step' and 'From Writer to Author', a simple 'how to' edit and present your finished manuscript to a publisher. And then there's 'Beautiful Places; Monticello and Jefferson Count Florida,' a beautiful book of pictures and words about right here.

Holt has been writing and sharing the better part of her life. It's her passion, her feel good, her dreams, her life. If you read and like her books, be sure to write a review, and send it along to her and post it on Amazon. She may be contacted at ahholt@ahholt. com or by phone at 850-576-0721.