Annie Coleman Bellamy

Mother Annie Mae "Carter" Coleman Bellamy, 86, of Monticello, FL went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the old Jefferson High School auditorium, with burial in Morning Star Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2017 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-942-1950. A devoted homemaker, Mother Bellamy was the widow of James Bellamy, Sr. She was a staunch member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish beautiful memories ten children: Joseph Bellamy, Sr. (Ada), Jannie Green (Johnny). Josephine Davis, James Bellamy, Sr. (Irene), Erma Tyson (Willie), Willie Bellamy, Alberta Bellamy (Freeman), John Bellamy (Joleen), Evelyn Pride (Curtis) and Carrie Randolph (Robert); 45 grandchildren; 105 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; 11 siblings: Charlie Lee (Jackie), Herbert Lee (Shirley), Richard (Pam), Henry (Shirley) and Mary Jane Coleman; Reverend James (Laverne) Mack, Pinkie Huggins, Viola Detwyler, Alberta Nixon, Alease Tisdale and Agnes Norton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Three of her children, her parents and seven of her siblings preceded her in death.

