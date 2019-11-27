Annie Mae Black, 68, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Ms. Black attended the public schools of Leon County. She was a devoted homemaker and a certified nursing assistant. Her love will be cherished forever by her daughters: Stephanie Ford (Jesse) Moore and Teri (Patrick) Parrish; brothers: George and Willie C. (Patricia) Black; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Paul PB Church, in Miccosukee, with burial in Hall Cemetery. Viewing and visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Tillman of Tallahassee, (850) 942-1950.

