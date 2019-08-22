Mrs. Annie Maude Plair, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Hickory Hill M. B. Church, with burial in New Bethel Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church, in Monticello.

Mrs. Plair had been a cafeteria attendant for Jefferson County Schools and a retired CNA with Cross Landings Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a devoted member of Hickory Hill.

Mrs. Plair's husband, Andrew "Tootsie" Plair and brother, Henry Livingston predeceased her. Survivors include her daughter-caregiver, Lynn Johnson Kelly and husband, Gus; cousins raised as sisters, Thelma Wade Canty and Catherine Wade Woodson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins in the Wade, Collins and Livingston families.

