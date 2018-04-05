Antique Tractor and Engine Show This Weekend

Emerald Greene Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Stephen Foster’s 30th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show will be held this weekend, April 5-7, at the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park.

The show will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and costs $5 per car load, to attend.

The days will be filled with an antique tractor parade, antique tractor pulls, children’s games and activities, turpentine and logging displays, threshing and shingle milling demonstrations, train rides, toys, tractor parts, raffles, gas engine displays, food concessions, and much more.

The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park is located at 11016 Lillian Saunders Dr., in White Springs, Fl. For more information you may call (386) 397-7009 or log on to www.floridastateparks.org/stephen-foster.