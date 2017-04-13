April Church News

April 15

Saturday Night Gospel Sing with Pastor Jack King every Saturday night on Wave radio 94.1 at 7 p.m. for the very best in Southern Gospel music. Contact pastorjlking@yahoo.com for more information.

April 15

Memorial Missionary Baptist Church Senior Choir will celebrate its annual Musical Extravaganza at 7 p.m. on Saturday. All church choirs, musical groups, spiritual dance artists, and soloists are invited to join in this evening of praise and worship. For more information contact Sis. Rutha Wilson at 850-997-2712. Rev. JB Duval, pastor.

April 16

Mt. Ararat AME Church, located off South Waukeenah Highway, will host a Tri-Church Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at 6 a.m. Coming together with Mt. Ararat will be St. Phillip AME and Rev. JW Tisdale and Mt. Zion AME and Rev. Dr. Scott. Speaker will be Rev. Raynetta Panley. Ararat. Breakfast in the Louise Allen King Fellowship Hall will follow the service. At 9:30 a.m. church school will begin, followed with an Easter Fashion Show. The program will include Easter trivia, games, speeches, and songs. The program will also include the best colored egg contest, and the best three decorated eggs will win a prize. Attendees are asked to bring your best egg for the contest. Immediately following this special Easter Sunday program, children and kids at heart will be invited to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt. For more information call 850-980-2726. Rev. Raynetta Panley, pastor.

April 16

New Bethel AME Church will host an Easter Sunday Morning Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor. Call 850-491-3994 for more information.

April 16

Sweetfield Missionary Baptist Church will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Kassalando Brooks, pastor elect.

April 16

Mt. Olive AME Church will celebrate its 140th Church Anniversary on Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. The community is welcome to join with the church family in celebrating this joyous occasion. The church is located at 6641 Lake Road. Rev. Clifford A. Hill, Sr., pastor.

April 16

Transforming Life Church Lloyd will 'Experience God's Love the Easter' beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with uplifting and exciting music, along with a special stage drama. The pastor's message will be relevant and encouraging. An Ester Egg Hunt will follow the Morning Worship Service. For more information call 850-997- 7474 or 850-997-8527 or transforminglifechurch.com. Tim and Beverly Buchholtz, pastors.

April 17

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday evening at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

April 18

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

April 18

Tri-County Ministries will host a Second Harvest Farm Share on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Harvest Center, 1599 Springhollow Road, beginning at 11:30 a.m. For more information call 850-251-0278. Rev. Marvin Graham, pastor.

April 19

First Presbyterian Church will host EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at 850-997-2252, or go to eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Rev. R.C. Griffin III, pastor.

April 19

Tri-County Ministries offers counseling at Harvest Center on Wednesday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

April 20

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or 850- 878-5310.

April 20

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For more information call 850-251-0278. Father Jim May, pastor.

April 20

Tri-County Ministries offers a GED program with classes at Harvest Center on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. For more information contact Pastor Marvin Graham at 850-212-7669.

April 21, 22

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. Usually on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6:30 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at 850-997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at 850-997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, pastor.

April 23

Sweetfield Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 125th Anniversary at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Rev. Dr. James Redmon and his congregations from the New Oak Grove and Liberty Missionary Baptist churches will be in charge of service. All are invited to attend. Rev. Kassalando Brooks, pastor elect.

April 24

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Alzheimer’s Project, Inc., a non-profit organization, extends a warm supportive welcome to caregivers. Any questions or comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at 850-386-2778 or visit www.alzheimersproject.org or call the church at 850-997-5545 for directions. A light lunch is provided. This is a free monthly program offering a time of sharing and learning with each other. Bring another caregiver with you. Rev. John Hicks, pastor.

April 28

Food Share distribution at Christ Episcopal Church from 9 to 11 a.m. usually on the last Friday of each month at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, pastor.

April 28

First United Methodist Church Youth will hold their Spring Concert at 6 p.m. on Friday in the family ministry center. The children will be ringing bells, strumming guitars, blowing recorders, playing piano, and raising their voice in song to usher in the Springtime. The community is invited and encouraged to attend for some great entertainment, and to lift the spirits of these hardworking children.

