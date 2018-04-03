April Church Notes

April 4

First Presbyterian Church hosts EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at (850) 997-2252 or eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com Rev. R.C. Griffin III, church pastor.

April 5

Community Praye r Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at a different location with a guest speaker and a program. All are welcome to come and bring a guest. This month at ACA with speaker Heather Boyd. For more information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at (850) 997-5705 or (850) 933-5567.

April 5

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Thursdays at Christ Episcopal Church annex. For information call (850)

251-0278. Fath er Jim May,church pastor.

April 6

Central Baptist Church Brotherhood Ministry is holding a Barbecue Dinner fundraiser from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Should you need more details, or directions to Aucilla Central Baptist Church, call (850) 210-3057 or (850) 251-4740. Rev. Daryl Adams, church pastor.

April 9

AA meeting at 8 p.m. on Mondays at Christ Episcopal Church annex, 425 North Cherry Street. For information call (850) 251-0278. Father Jim May, church pastor.

April 10

Jefferson County Ministerial Association will meet on the second Tuesday at the Brick House Eatery at 8 a.m. to discuss upcoming community events. Churches and community are stronger when they cooperate and meet together. Rev. Sean Vickers, FBC pastor.

April 14

Memorial Missionary Baptist Church Senior Choir will celebrate its annual Music Extravaganza at 7 p.m. on Saturday. All are invited to come enjoy an evening of music, praise and worship. Choirs, youth groups and soloists are welcome to participate in the event. Rev. J.B. Duval, pastor, (850) 997-4947.

April 15

Christ Episcopal Church will hold Sunday Morning Eucharist at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, with guest Father Laughton Thomas. Eucharist is a prayer or “Great Thanksgiving.” Father Jim May, church pastor.

April 18

First Presbyterian Church hosts EaglesWings, an outreach ministry serving the community, on the first and third Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are always needed to distribute food items and to donate non-perishable food items. Contact Coordinator JoAnne Arnold at (850) 997-2252 or eagleswingsmonticello@yahoo.com Rev. R.C. Griffin III, church pastor.

April 19

Big Bend Hospice Breaking Bread Clergy will gather from 12 to 1 p.m. on the third Thursday at the BBH Tallahassee Office, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, for a complimentary lunch, program, and speaker presentation. The public is invited. One-CEU will be provided. Reserve seating now by contacting Candace McKibben at candace@bigbendhospice.org or (850) 878-5310.

April 23

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the First United Methodist Church Family Ministry Center. Questions and comments may be relayed to Rural Outreach Manager Stephanie Pollack at (850) 386-2778. Rev. John Hicks, church pastor.

April 24

LLL Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on T uesday in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Join for a time of food and fellowship. For more information contact Maggie Shofner at (850) 997-2442. Rev. Sean Vickers, church pastor.

April 27

Christ Episcopal Church Food Share distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. on the last Friday at 425 North Cherry Street. Father Jim May, church pastor.

April 27, 28

USDA Commodities Food Program and Second Harvest Food Bank together with the churches of New Bethel AME, Elizabeth MB, Hickory Hill MB, Mt. Pleasant AME, and Philadelphia MB will provide food to those needing assistance monthly at 8 a.m. on the fourth Saturday with distribution at the New Bethel AME Church, 6496 Ashville Highway. Volunteers are also needed on the Friday evening before at 6 p.m. to help bag the food packages. Contact Nellie Randell at (850) 997-5605, or Jackie Harvey at (850) 997-8410 to volunteer or for more information about this program. Rev. Jimmie F. Dickey, NBAMEC pastor.

