Arbor Day in Monticello

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

In recognition of National Arbor Day the City of Monticello gave away 42 fruit, ornamental, and shade trees to be planted inside the city limits, in celebration of its 30 years as a nationally-recognized 'Tree City USA'; in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The trees were donated to the City by Simpson Nurseries.

City Clerk Emily Anderson organized the Friday morning program, reading a Proclamation from the City Mayor John Jones: Whereas, Arbor Day is symbolic of the Early Conservation Movement and has been observed in the United States in various ways for over 100 years; and Whereas, the citizens of Monticello have shown an increased interest in planting trees because of the tremendous role that such trees play in furthering and improving the environment; and Whereas, trees are responsible for producing oxygen, for controlling floods, and for providing wildlife habitat; and Whereas, the City of Monticello takes great pride in its variety and number of trees, and concern that Arbor Day should be commemorated by the planting of trees; now Therefore, I, Mayor of the City of Monticello, do hereby proclaim January 19, 2018 as Arbor Day in the City of Monticello, with the sincere conviction that the enhancement of the beauty of the City's landscape by the planting of trees furnishes not only an economic value, but also human value that is priceless and benefits all.

In order to achieve this recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation, Monticello had to meet four program requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Monticello is one of more than 3,400 Tree City USA's, with a combined population of 140 million. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

