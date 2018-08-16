Archie Loggins

Archie Lee Loggins, 94, answered the Master's Call on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, at the Tillman of Monticello Chapel, with burial in Turkey Scratch Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 17, also at Tillman's.

Survivors include his sister, Edna Mae Ford; eight step-daughters; three stepsons; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Related