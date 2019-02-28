Are you kidding me??

Venezuela is about to explode, Israel is on the verge of war in the Gaza with Hamas, China is building islands for fighter aircraft and building aircraft carriers with the aim to take over control of the Pacific, Russia is back to saber rattling like the 1960's, and several new "caravans" are heading North to invade our country! - Yet our Democratic party has a single

100% focus, Impeach Trump!!!!! My God! How long are the American people going to allow/permit this irrational Trump Hysteria to dominate every

aspect of political and necessary progress in our country?

I wonder how many registered Democrat Party voters even have a clue what devastation is ahead?

Dennis Foggy