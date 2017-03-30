Area athletes named to All Big-Bend High School Basketball Team

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Tallahassee Democrat has named its 2017 All Big-Bend High School Basketball Team. For fans of Jefferson County Middle/High School (JCMHS) and Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA), there are a few familiar names on the list.

Gatlin Nennstiel from ACA was named to the third team All Big-Bend boys' basketball team. Nennstiel averaged 17 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. Also from ACA, Timothy Finlayson received Honorable Mention for his 15.4 points per game and four rebounds per game. Jayshawn Francis from JCMHS also received Honorable Mention. Francis averaged 15.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 2.9 steals per game, and 2.5 assists per game.

For the All Big-Bend girls' team, ACA's Camryn Grant was named the Defensive Player of the Year as well as first team honors for her 17.7 points per game and 14.6 rebounds per game average. Grant also averaged 3.3 blocked shots per game and 2.7 steals per game for the Lady Warriors. Ramsey Sullivan from ACA was named to the second team All Big-Bend girls' team. Sullivan had a 15.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game average. Cali Burkett, from ACA, received Honorable Mention for her 7.2 points per game and 5.7 assists per game.

Related