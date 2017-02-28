ARI mapping project sets basis for more archeological research

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Dr. George Cole, of the Aucilla Research Institute (ARI), reports the completion of the data-gathering phase of a bathymetric project undertaken to measure and map the former channels of the Aucilla and Econfina rivers, with emphasis on prehistoric human activity in the area in preparation for future archaeological research.

“We’ve gotten some pretty exciting results,” reports Dr. Cole, who was the study’s project manager.

The mapping, Dr. Cole explains, involved the use of airborne LiDAR systems employing a laser with a wavelength in the green spectrum that penetrates water, as opposed to infrared lasers that typically is reflected from the water surface.

“The LiDAR systems designed for bathymetry use an additional sensor with a green laser that penetrates the water and is ultimately reflected from the submerged land surface,” Dr. Cole relates.

In his 16-page treatise on the subject, Dr. Cole describes in great detail the effort to develop high-resolution imagery of portions of the submerged paleo-channels of the Aucilla and Econfina rivers in the Gulf and the study’s resulting findings. Which information he notes will provide a basis for future scientific inquiry into the natural and cultural resources along the channels, particularly those involving prehistoric human activity.

As Dr. Cole notes, the relatively shallow near-shore waters of the Gulf bordering Jefferson County not only contain numerous freshwater springs and abound in aquatic life, but they also are rich in natural and cultural resources. And particularly so are the two rivers’ underwater channels, which once served as routes to the sea, before they became submerged by rising sea levels after the last ice age.

Hence, the genesis of the Florida Division of Historic Preservation funded project, given, as Dr. Cole writes, the considerable evidence of past civilizations and extinct animal life that exists in the area, and particularly along the two submerged channels. How do they know? Because, Dr. Cole points out, some of Florida’s oldest dated evidence of human and animal activity has been recovered from sinkholes in a riverbed in this area, along with evidence of past climate and climate changes from thousands of years ago.

Arguing also for the conduct of project was the development of new technology that allows the high-resolution mapping of the area via airborne LiDAR systems, something that the earlier technology did permit to be done as readily or as well.

Dr. Cole explains that during the mapping flight, various factors were taken into account to assure the accuracy and reliability of the different readings, including multiple by-the-seconds measurements of the aircraft’s position and attitude (heading, pitch, roll and yaw) to ensure that each return pulse was associated with precise horizontal and vertical geographic coordinates.

He notes that two major types of products resulted from the data. The first, classified as LAS files for each of the two areas, contained an X, Y and Z geographic coordinate for each usable return pulse, together with an intensity value and a classification (bathymetric ground, water surface, bare earth surface above water, or other above the ground point) of the point.

The second, he says, involves digital elevation models (DEM) of the project areas, essentially 3-D representations of the terrain surface.

“More detailed views of the data resulting from this project may be seen in some of the LiDAR data from an area along the drowned channel of the Econfina River about three miles offshore of the current mouth of the river,” Dr. Cole writes.

One pronounced feature of the mapping, he says, is a depression believed to be a freshwater spring, which interestingly is well known as productive fishing spot.

Another interesting visible feature in the area, according to Dr. Cole, is an apparent mound along the west bank of the river channel “that is very close to the location of a currently ongoing research project directed by University of Georgia doctoral candidate Jessica Hale Cook and supported by the ARI.”

“That project involves research into an early Native American midden,” Dr. Cole writes, quoting Cook. “That study is investigating a shell midden along with a collection of limestone/ chert outcrops located about 55 meters north of the midden. Around the outcrops, large quantities of material produced during the production of chipped stone tools have been found. Preliminary analyses suggest that this site was intensively used, and not a simple hunting/shellfish collection/ lithic quarry camp. Carbon dating of material taken near the surface of the midden suggest a date of 3250 years BP and a date of 4500 years BP for material taken deeper in the midden. This suggests an occupation (or multiple occupations) over a remarkable span of over 1200 years.”

Another interesting feature visible in the LiDAR data for the vicinity of the above-described features, Dr. Cole says, appears to be a submerged manmade object, possibly an uncharted derelict vessel of some type.

“The examples presented, resulting from a cursory review of one small portion of the project areas, illustrate the nature and possibilities of the data generated by this project,” Dr. Cole writes.

He has no doubt, he says, that the data will prove helpful in the ongoing study of the area’s prehistoric settlement. Nor does he doubt, he writes, that the study will provide the basis for locating what is believed to be numerous other similar archaeological sites in the area, as well as important hydrological and geological features.

Dr. Cole notes that the detailed graphical description and data generated by the project of the unique underwater terrain will provide a valuable tool for future research of the area and will hopefully lead one day to intensive field studies of the identified areas.

He poses that although the mapped area represents only a small portion of the Aucilla and Econfina rivers’ pre-historic channels, the quality of the resulting data shows that bathymetric LiDAR technology can be used to map effectively the channels much farther out into the Gulf.

“Such work could produce evidence going back even further into the history of this unexplored portion of the earth,” he writes.