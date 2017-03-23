Arianna Brown chosen as a State Finalist

Miss Arianna Eden Brown, age five, has been chosen as a State Finalist in the National American Miss Florida Pageant to be held this July 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency-Riverfront, in Jacksonville. The pageant is held for girls ages four through 18, in five different age divisions. The newly crowned Miss Florida Princess will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses, and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. She will also tour Hollywood. She has the chance to represent Jefferson County and the great state of Florida for the entire year. Contestants will compete in four overall categories including Formal Wear Modeling, Personal Introduction, Interview, and Community Service Project. Arianna will also be competing in three additional contests, Talent, Photogenic, and Top Model Search. The National American Miss Pageant System is the largest in the nation. The focus of this organization is to create future leaders and to equip them with the real-world skills to make their dreams a reality. The program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers and 'All-American spirit of fun for family and friends.' Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence and learning new skills, such as good attitudes about competition as well as setting and achieving personal goals. Arianna has represented Jefferson County previously as the 2014 Tiny Miss Watermelon Queen, 2016 Little Miss First Runner Up, and the 2016 Watermelon Baby Photo Contest winner (four year old). She is a student at North Florida Christian School and her activities include ballet, tap and Irish dancing, and singing with the children’s choir at First Baptist Church of Lloyd. She is the daughter of Harry and Alicia Brown. If you would like to help sponsor Arianna, contact Alicia Brown at 850-321-4996 or email akbrown@embarqmail.com. Sponsor fees are tax deductible for businesses as an advertising expense.

Related