Arseno Bright, Sr., 51, of Gainesville, FL passed there on Monday, August 7, 2017. Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Allen Chapel AME Church, Greenville.

He was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson County High and also was a Lake City Community College graduate.

A registered nurse, he was employed at Shands Healthcare, Gainesville, where he began his career as an EMT. He also was an adjunct instructor at several institutions.

His love and memory will be treasured forever by his son, Arsenio Jr. and daughter, Janelle; mother, Mrs. Eloise H. Bright; brother, Eric Bright, Sr.; sister, Wynnola B. Williams; several nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Albert Bright, Sr.; sister, Truvena B. Hatchett and brother, Albert D. Bright III.

