Artistic Apron Company Moves to Monticello

Jacob Bembry

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The winds from the Windy City of Chicago, Ill., blew industry into Jefferson County in October 1961.

Frustrated with battling heavy traffic and surviving the bitter winters in Chicago, when their lease was up, Max M. Marcus, manager of the Artistic Apron Company, knew it was time to head south.

Marcus said the people of Monticello sold him on the location by offering an already built plant, an available workforce, a good climate, and no traffic problems.

For years, the Artistic Apron House of Monticello made aprons, which were shipped to all parts of the world. Aprons were made for cocktail wear, plain cooking, maid’s uniforms, and for special occasions of all kinds. Tens of thousands of aprons were produced every day.

Just in its first full year of operation, the Artistic Apron Company, known locally as the Apron House, employed 85 people, all coming from within a 35-mile radius of Monticello.

Most of the workers at the Apron House were women, operating sewing machines. Some of them had prior experience and others were trained on the job or through special classes set up by the State of Florida.

Aprons left the plant daily by rail, parcel post, or truck, putting a boost in the local economy.

Spokesmen for the company said that there only regret was that they had not made the move to Monticello sooner.