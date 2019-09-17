Dear Editor,

I was ashamed as I drove through Monticello on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Although the President and the Governor had ordered flags to be flown at half staff, there were many that were not at half staff, noticeably the Post Office, the Courthouse, and the School Board office. September 11, 2001 was indeed a sad day in the history of our nation. The least we can do is lower our flags in honor of all those who lost their lives that day and the many first responders who have lost their lives since. Those responsible- SHAME SHAME SHAME!

Sincerely,

Earlene Knight