Ashley Hunter joins ECB staff

On Tuesday, February 27, a new face joins the staff at ECB Publishing, Inc.

Ashley Hunter, a name formerly associated with Madison County’s Greene Publishing, has returned.

Hunter started her venture into writing at a young age, having run an online blog for a number of years, written for various newsletters, tutored English and professionally reviewed books for a number of presses, including Scholastic, Waterbrook-Multnomah and Thomas Nelson.

In September of 2015, Hunter joined the Greene Publishing staff, where she remained employed as a community, school and front page reporter for a little over a year until she left in November of 2016.

From there, Hunter used her time and experience to minister to children through a daycare setting, and later worked in retail as the store’s camera and photography expert.

Her heart, however, remains in the written word. Writing, in all of its forms, is one of Hunter’s greatest passions, and when the opportunity to return to journalism was presented, she leapt into the role.

Pairing her love for writing with a passion for small town communities, and providing truth, clarity and experiences through journalism, Hunter hopes to be a good fit and settle well into both the Jefferson County Journal and the Monticello News.