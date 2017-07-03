Assessment tests show mixed results

Lazaro Aleman

EB Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recently released the results of the 2017 assessments tests for English language arts, math and science by county and grades groupings, along with a comparison of the previous year’s scores.

For Jefferson County, the results were a mixed bag, with increases in some subject areas and grades and decreases in others.

Administered for the first time in 2015, the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) are intended to measure student achievement of the Florida Standards, a set of objectives that specify the content that Florida students are expected to learn in the subject areas of English language arts and mathematics, according to the FDOE.

Meanwhile, the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards Statewide Science Assessments (SSA) does the same for science.

At minimum, students must achieve a Level 3 to proceed to the next grade/course.

And Level 5 signifies mastery, meaning that the student is “highly likely to excel in the next grade/course.”

In Jefferson County in 2017, the overall percentage of students in Grades 3-10 who achieved a Level 3 or above in English language arts was 28 percent, a one-percent increase from 2016, when 27 percent of students achieved a Level 3.

Broken down by grade groupings, however, the results vary, as follows: Grade 3-5 scored 37 percent in 2017, versus 30 percent in 2016 (+7%); Grades 6-8 scored 13 percent in 2017, versus 25 percent in 2016 (-12%); and Grades 9-10 scored 37 percent in 2017, versus 25 percent in 2016 (+12%).

The FDOE reports that statewide, students performing at Level 3 and above in English language arts in grades 3 through 10 increased by two percentage points, from 52 percent in 2016 to 54 percent in 2017.

Statewide also, according to the FDOE), African-American, Hispanic and White students performing at Level 3 and above in English language arts increased by two, one and two percentage points, respectively, between 2016 and 2017; or 34 percent to 36 percent, 48 percent to 49 percent, and 63 percent to 65 percent, respectively.

And English language learners and students with disabilities performing at Level 3 and above in English languages arts increased by two and one-percentage points, respectively, between 2016 and 2017; or from 15 percent to 17 percent, and 19 percent to 20 percent, respectively.

In Jefferson County in 2017, the overall percentage of students in Grades 3-8 who achieved a Level 3 or above in mathematics was 25 percent, a three-percent decrease from 2016, when 28 percent achieved Level 3.

Broken down into grade groupings, the results are: Grades 3-5, 38 percent in 2017, versus 43 percent in 2016 (-5%); and Grades 6-8, nine percent in 2017, versus seven percent in 2016 (+2%).

Statewide in 2017, according to the FDOE, the percentage of students performing at Level 3 and above in math for grades 3 to 8 increased by two percentage points over 2016, or from 57 percent to 59 percent.

Also statewide in 2017, African-American students performing at Level 3 and above in math increased by two percentage points (39 percent to 41 percent), while Hispanic and White students performing at Level 3 and above in math increased by one percentage point (54 percent to 55 percent, and 69 percent to 70 percent, respectively).

As for the Level 3 and above performance of English learners and students with disabilities in mathematics, their scores increased by five and two percentage points, respectively, between 2016 and 2017; or from 29 percent to 34 percent, and from 26 percent to 28 percent, respectively.

Finally in Jefferson County, the percentage of students in 2017 who achieved a Level 3 or above in science, as measured by the SSA, were as follows: Grade 5 scored 28 percent in 2017, versus 19 percent in 2016 (+9%); Grade 8 (Science and Biology 1), 25 percent in 2017, versus 31 percent in 2016 (-6%); and Grade 6-12 (Biology 1), 35 percent in 2017, versus 16 percent in 2016 (+19%).

The FDOE does not provide figures for the statewide performance of African-Americans, Hispanic and White students relative the science assessments.