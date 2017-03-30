Attention 4-H Families Time to start planning for 4-H Summer Camp

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The mild winter and exceptionally warm spring makes it feel like summer is already here, and indeed, it is just around the corner.

If your children are

4-H members who are interested in any of several summer camps offered by the Jefferson County 4-H Summer Camp Program, summer will be here sooner than you think and the time to get your children registered is now. Camps have limited spaces and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on 4-H Summer Camps, consult your March 2017 4-H Newsletter or contact John Lilly at (850) 342-0187 or email him at jgl@ufl.edu.

Unless otherwise noted, camps will be held at the Jefferson County Extension Office. Here is the list for this summer, in calendar order:

8-9 Year Old

Day Camp

Dates: June 5-9

(Monday – Thursday)

Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Limit: 25 participants

Cost: $40

Activities: Golden Acres Ranch; Junk Drawers Robotics; Kayaking Down the Aucilla Sinks; Outdoor Cookery; Maclay Gardens State Park – Swimming; Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center – Fishing.

Reading Makes Cents Day Camp (Ages 7-10)

Dates: June 14-16 (Wednesday – Friday)

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Limit: 12 participants

Cost: $35

Activities: Kids get their own library card; Open a savings account at FMB; Learn about money through reading and fun activities; Make duct tape wallets and piggy banks.

4-H Camp Cherry Lake (Ages 8-18)

Overnight weeklong camp at Cherry Lake in Madison. The theme this year is “Circus”

Dates: June 26-June 30 (Monday – Friday)

Limit: 120 participants. Requires a $20 deposit per child to reserve a spot

Cost: $70

Activities: Traditional camp activities such as swimming, organized recreation, fishing, canoeing, campfires and wiener roasts, as well as a variety of educational classes to choose from.

4-H Outdoor

Recreation Day Camp

(Ages 10-15)

Dates: July 10-14 (Monday-Friday)

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Limit: 30 participants

Cost: $40

Activities: Forestry, Conservation, Wildlife, Archery, Air Rifles, Sporting Clays; includes one day of travel Piney Z Plantation, Lake Lafayette Heritage Park for fishing, seining and canoeing.

5-7 Year old Day Camp

Dates: July 18-21 (Tuesday – Friday)

Time: 8 a.m. – noon Tuesday through

Thursday; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday

Limit: 25 participants

Cost: $40

Activities: Crafts; Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center; Organized recreation; Golden Acres Ranch; Outdoor Cookery; Maclay Gardens State Park - Swimming.

Cooking 101

Day Camp (Ages 9-11)

Dates: August 2-4 (Wednesday – Friday)

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Limit: 9 participants

Cost: $25

Activities: Measuring and cooking skills, preparing simple meals and snacks, eat dishes you prepare, take home your own kitchen tools.