ATTENTION… “Meet and Greet” with Charter School Scheduled

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For all interested stakeholders in the Jefferson County School District, there will be “Meet and Greet” and Q&A session with two to three representatives of the Somerset Academy Charter School Company, Monday evening beginning at 6 p.m. in the JCMHS Cafeteria. This is the day before the charter school vote by the Jefferson County School Board.

On Tuesday, March 21, the full team of Somerset representatives will be back at the JCMHS Cafeteria from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., again to meet and greet and answer your questions.

Immediately following this is the regular school board meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., when the school board is expected to vote.

• Monday, March 20, 6 p.m. Meet and Greet, Q&A with Somerset.

• Tuesday, March 21, 4-6 p.m. Meet and Greet, Q&A with Somerset.

• Tuesday, March 21, 6 p.m. Regular school board meeting with vote.

All events take place at the JCMHS Cafeteria, 50 David Road.