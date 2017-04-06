Aucilla athletes named to all-conference teams

Rick Patrick

Four athletes from the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) basketball program

have received North Florida Basketball Conference honors for the 2016-2017 basketball season.

Gatlin Nennstiel was named to the North Florida Basketball Conference All-Conference team. This season, Nennstiel averaged 17 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, 3.1 steals per game, and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Warriors.

Camryn Grant was named the North Florida Basketball Conference Girls Player of the Year. While playing for the Lady Warriors this season; Grant averaged 17.7 points per game, 14.6 rebounds per game, 3.3 blocked shots per game, and 2.7 steals per game.

ACA Girls Basketball Coach, Daryl Adams, was named Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Adams led the Lady Warriors to their first ever Final Four appearance in the State Basketball Tournament.

ACA's Brandon Bates and Cali Burkett were also recognized for their sportsmanship.