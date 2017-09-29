Aucilla Beta Club gains 20 new members

Story Submitted

Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) officers inducted 20 new members into the Beta Club on Friday, Sept. 15. To be eligible for membership, students must be in grades 9-12 and have a cumulative grade point average of 90 or above.

Beta Club is a service organization that meets the needs of the school and the community. Each member is required to complete 25 community service hours each year with 15 of those hours spent on specific Beta Club projects, including serving at: ACA’s home volleyball games, ACA Book Fair, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and the BBQ Fest. Additionally, members collect Toys for Tots at Christmas and participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. For more information on ACA’s Beta Club or ACA, visit aucilla.org or call (850) 997-3597.