Aucilla Christian Academy announces new positions

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) announced recently that Colby Roberts has been named as assistant principal, beginning with the new school year. In this new position he will be serving as supervisor for instructional personnel in addition to his responsibilities of student discipline, head football coach, and a secondary history teacher.

"I’m looking forward to continuing to work with such a great faculty and staff here at ACA as we strive to be the very best we can be, while furthering Christ’s kingdom."

Also announced was that Roslyn Bass and John Womble were appointed elementary and secondary faculty chairpersons. Bass is currently ACA third grade teacher; Womble teaches secondary history, including Advanced Placement American history, AP economics, AP American government, computer for middle and high school students, and serves as the Brain Brawl sponsor.

For more information about ACA, visit aucilla.org or call 850-997-3597.