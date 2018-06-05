Aucilla Christian Academy athletes honored

Rick Patrick, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, May 19, the Athletic Department at Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) took the time to recognize the student athletes who made the 2017-2018 athletic year such a success at ACA. This athletic year saw the ACA girls' basketball team make another appearance in the Final Four and the girls' softball team was again in the state championship game. In addition, the ACA athletic program was recognized as the Class 2A Academic Team Champions for the second year in a row. Overall, it was a very successful year for the Warriors.

The Athletes of the Year were Elizabeth Hightower and Joe Walton.

The Academic Athletes of the Year were Camryn Grant and Timothy Finlayson.

For the Lady Warriors softball team, the MVP was Abigail Morgan. The Leadership Award went to Kaylie Rogers. The Warrior Award went to Elizabeth Hightower. The Defensive Award was awarded to Ashlyn Rogers. The Hot Bat Award went to Carly Joiner.

For the baseball team, the Offensive Award went to Ryan Jackson. The Golden Glove Award was earned by Blake Wirick. The Defensive Award went to Brandon Hannon. The Coaches Award went to Brandon Slaughter. The baseball MVP was Brady Browning.

The golf team Come Back Player of the Year was Buddy Mueller. The Postseason Player of the Year was Cody Smith. Mr. Clutch for the golf team was Ryan Jackson. The golf team MVP was Timothy Finlayson. A District and Regional Medalist in golf and fifth place in state competition- Megan Schofill.

For the Lady Warriors volleyball team, the Highest Block Percentage Award went to Elizabeth Hightower. The Highest Dig Percentage was earned by Kaylie Rogers. The Highest Kill Percentage Award went to Mackenzie Wirick. Maddie Drawdy had the Highest Assist Percentage. Olivia Walton had the Highest Serve Percentage.

The Boys' Cross Country MVP was Joey Davis. The Warrior Award for boys' cross country went to Brian Campbell. The boys' cross country Rising Star was Tyler Stowers.

For girls' cross country, the MVP was Sammi Drawdy. The girls' cross country Warrior Award went to Caroline Taylor. The girls' cross country Rising Star was Riley Rutledge.

The football MVP was Blake Wirick. The Lineman of the Year was Logan Boyer. The Nationally Recognized Brandon Burlsworth Award for Character & Integrity went to Jacob Dukes. The All-Conference Sportsmanship Award went to Ryals Lee. The Character Award went to Brandon Slaughter. Defensive Player of the Year for the Warriors was Evan Courtney. The Offensive Player of the Year for the Warriors' football team was Joe Walton.

The Girls' Basketball MVP was Camryn Grant. The Best Shooter was Elizabeth Hightower. The Post Player Award went to Abigail Morgan. The Girls' Basketball Defensive Player of the Year was Jessica Giddens. The Warrior Award for Girls' Basketball went to Summer Dee.

For the Warriors' boys' basketball team, the

MVP was Timothy Finlayson. The Warrior Award for boys' basketball went to Joe Walton. The Rising Star on the boys' basketball team was Ryan Jackson. The Rim Protector Award went to Brandon Bates. The Most Improved Award went to Austin Salinas.

The boys' tennis MVP was Buddy Mueller. The Warrior Award for boys' tennis went to Joe Walton. The Spirit Award went to Davis Cruce.

The girls' tennis MVP was Olivia Walton. The Leadership Award went to Emily Mueller. The girls' tennis Come Back Player of the Year was Grace Beshears.

For the Warriors cheerleading squad, the Best All-Around Award went to Emily Brock. The Most Spirited was Anna Heaps. Coach’s Award went to Kaitlin Lane. The Most Improved was Marilee Heaps. And the Warrior Award was earned by Grace Beshears.

Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches at ACA for another successful year.