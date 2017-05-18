Aucilla Christian Academy holds Athletic Banquet

Lisa Flournoy

Story submitted

Aucilla Christian Academy held its annual athletic banquet on Saturday, May 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Monticello. “I would like to say thank you again to all those who attended the banquet Saturday night,” said ACA Athletic Director Dan Nennstiel. “What a wonderful opportunity to celebrate all the great accomplishment from our athletic programs this year. God has certainly blessed our families and our ministry at ACA with some talented young men and women. Being recognized as the academic athletic program of the year by the FHSAA as well as the reigning athletic program of the year for the state of Florida shows how our student athletes truly exemplify that they are student athletes.”