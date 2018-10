Photo Submitted

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors varsity volleyball team took the time to honor two seniors on the varsity volleyball team before their district championship match on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The Lady Warriors won their match with Community Christian, 3-1, to claim their first District Championship. Pictured on the left is MacKenzie Wirick (#11) with her parents, Trisha Glaccum and Mark Wirick. Pictured on the right is Ashlyn Rogers (#13) with her mom Ansley Rogers.